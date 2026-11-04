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East Tennessee voters decide key races in 2026 general election
By Susan Espiritu,3 days ago
East Tennessee voters joined Tennesseans statewide Tuesday, Nov. 3, to select a governor, members of Congress and the Tennessee General Assembly, and decide three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Knoxville voters also considered a City Charter amendment. Republican Marsha Blackburn won the governor’s race statewide, becoming Tennessee’s first woman...
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