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AtScale Enables AI Applications With Grok Grounded in Trusted Business Data
By News Desk,3 days ago
AtScale, a provider of the Universal Semantic Layer for enterprise AI and analytics, announced that developers and business teams can now build and deploy AI applications with Grok grounded in trusted business definitions, using consistent metrics across applications and agent-driven workflows. The capability comes as AtScale joins the SpaceX Super...