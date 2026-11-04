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Securing the Citizen-Developer Boom: How CrowdStrike and Lovable’s Alliance Redefines Cybersecurity and IT Governance
By ITDigest Bureau,3 days ago
CrowdStrike, the global cybersecurity company, and Lovable, the platform for building software with artificial intelligence, have launched an integration between the two organizations during Fal.Con Europe. As a result, Lovable workspaces are now integrated into CrowdStrike Falcon® Shield. The collaboration brings additional enterprise security visibility, SaaS security posture management (SSPM), and access governance into the emerging sphere of AI-built applications.