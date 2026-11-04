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CrowdStrike to Acquire Automated AI Security Testing Pioneer Dreadnode to Secure Agentic Systems Before Deployment
By ITDigest Bureau,3 days ago
CrowdStrike , a company at the forefront of cybersecurity technologies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dreadnode, an organization that is at the forefront of providing automated AI-based security testing and evaluation. The acquisition deal, which was announced at Fal.Con Europe 2026, involves the integration of automated red teaming...