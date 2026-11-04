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Coalition Launches Enterprise AI Security Integrations
By News Desk,2 days ago
Coalition, the world’s first Active Cyber and AI Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced Enterprise AI Security Integrations for Wirespeed, its machine-speed, deterministic AI SOC. The new integrations bring administrative and access activity from OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and Cursor Enterprise directly into Wirespeed’s automated detection and response platform.