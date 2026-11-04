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Sheriff’s update: September 2026
By The Plumas Sun,2 days ago
Additional reporting by Ingrid Burke. Plumas County Sheriff Chad Hermann reported his department’s monthly statistics for September to the county board of supervisors during its Oct. 20 meeting. He told the supervisors his presentation this month was delayed due to attendance at a California State Sheriff’s Association conference in Southern California. At the event he learned about current legislation and its potential effects, “some good, some bad,” he said.
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