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Galvanic and Other Corrosion Mechanisms
3 days ago
A company contacted me about manufacturing a grounding strap consisting of copper braid with a crimped connector end made of tin-plated steel. The opposite end of the strap is where the copper braid is soldered, and a stainless steel clip is bolted on. When the strap is installed underneath a car, a loose-fitting plastic sleeve protects the copper braid from impact. Figure 1 illustrates this product.