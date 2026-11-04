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Netsertive's 2026 Franchise MarTech Systems Report: How Franchise Marketing Leaders Across 14 Industries Connect their Tech Stacks, Prove ROI, and Put AI to Work
2 days ago
Insightful new report pairs a survey of franchise marketing leaders with an audit of the Franchise 500. It finds that the gap holding back franchise marketing, and franchise AI leverage, is the last mile between connected systems and one trusted view of performance. MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November...