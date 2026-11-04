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Why Effective Program Management Is the Engine of Scientific Research
By Candice Wright,3 days ago
For the better part of a century, federal research has fueled American prosperity by spurring invention, promoting economic competitiveness, and reinforcing national security. The success of this research can be seen in everyday life: technologies such as GPS in smartwatches and phones; durable and efficient materials used to make clothes and build cars; and pharmaceuticals and medical devices that improve health and extend lives. The story of these advances often involves scientists, research institutions at universities and companies, and entrepreneurs and investors.