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Northwestern students reflect on Fizz impact, recall negative experiences
By Kaylyn Nguyen,3 days ago
Communication junior Thy Nguyen said she can no longer eat in public at residential events. During an event at her residence hall, an anonymous Fizz user posted a picture of Plex’s residential assistants for the 2025-26 academic year grabbing their servings of catered Chipotle. The user attached the photo with a caption calling the RAs “greedy” for grabbing their portions before residents.