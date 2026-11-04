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Cotality: Home price growth likely to be constrained for rest of 2026; N.J. among leaders in appreciation
By ROI-NJ Staff,2 days ago
Cotality, a provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions, on Nov. 3 released its Home Price Index with September 2026 data. National single-family home price growth continued to rise in September 2026, up 1.7% year over year but down 0.3% from August, with the national median above $400,000. Cotality...