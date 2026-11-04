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Rent a Truck or Hire Movers? New Data Shows Fuel Now Makes Up to 40% of DIY Moving Costs
2 days ago
Move Price analysis of 10 U.S. routes finds renting a truck saves 55–70% on short moves, but on cross-country moves, hiring movers can be cheaper than driving yourself. FLUSHING, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2026 / PRZen / Deciding whether to rent a truck or hire movers now depends heavily on fuel prices: new data from Move Price (move-price.com) shows fuel makes up as much as 40% of a do-it-yourself cross-country move, and for a one-bedroom from New York to Los Angeles, movers can cost less than a rental truck.