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Amid national blue wave, Idaho Democrats could gain a handful of legislative seats
By Clark Corbin, Kyle Pfannenstiel,2 days ago
As the nation experienced a blue wave in congressional midterm elections across the country, Democrats in Idaho could pick up a handful of seats in the state Legislature. Based on unofficial, incomplete election results early Wednesday, the potential gains position Democrats to boost their 15-member presence in the 105-member state Legislature by four seats. With very few precincts counted as of 3 a.m. Wednesday in Bannock County, Democrats were leading in two other races in eastern Idaho’s Legislative District 29.