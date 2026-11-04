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Paid in Chitlins
By Alex Greene,2 days ago
There’s a moment in King of the Chitlin’ Circuit when Bobby Rush, the documentary’s subject, explains what playing the blues throughout the loose network of Southern clubs known as the chitlin circuit really was like: “Let me set it straight to you,” he says, “the chitlin circuit comes from [when] they were paying Black men and people like us chitlins. That was our pay!” Leaving no doubt about where he’s coming from, Rush’s face conveys the deep bitterness that, decades later, he still feels. In the same breath, he then relates how he saved most of his “pay” of chili and chitlins and resold it, turning even that insult into cold cash. Only after being asked if he played drunk does he crack a smile. “No. I play like I’m drunk, but I don’t be drinking.”