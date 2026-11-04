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Your tiny, election news-free zone today
By Steve McPherson,3 days ago
Your daily Minnesota news roundup starts … NOW. Welcome to the Election Haven edition of The Glean. No election news, for the next 475 words or so. 4-H and the University of Minnesota Extension teamed up last winter to help more than 650 students grow Atlantic Giant pumpkins as part of a contest called “Grow a Monster: Supersize My Pumpkin.” The heaviest pumpkins topped 200 lbs, and awards were given out in categories like strangest shape and orangest pumpkin. To all those kids, I say: gourd job, gourd effort. (For the record, I definitely did not think 4-Hers was a website selling prescription drugs for women.)