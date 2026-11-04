undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 11/04/2026….. Joey Belladonna…. Alexisonfire/Poison The Well…. Ozzfest….
3 days ago
ANTHRAX frontman Joey Belladonna sang the national anthem Monday night before the Seahawks and Bears game on Monday Night Football in Seattle. And apparently, not everybody was impressed. Social media lit up with people criticizing his performance, calling it everything from awful to one of the worst anthems they’ve ever heard. Personally, I thought he did a pretty damn good job. The guy’s been fronting one of the biggest bands in thrash metal for decades, and he’s performed the anthem at plenty of sporting events. He even says singing the anthem is more nerve-racking than playing in front of thousands of metal fans. Look, if you think you can do it better, by all means, step up to the microphone when they ask you. Otherwise, maybe give the guy a break. You can check out Joey’s performance for yourself over at 95WIILRock.com. Give it a listen and be the judge. I think he deserves a little more credit than he’s getting.