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5 of Birmingham’s Best Modern Architectural Designs
By Maya Markovski,2 days ago
As the largest and most densely populated English city outside of London, Birmingham showcases many remarkable examples of contemporary architecture. This diverse city possesses a long history, and Birmingham’s modern buildings stand in striking contrast alongside medieval, Jacobean, Georgian, baroque and Victorian gothic revival landmarks. Driven by extensive post-war and 21st-century urban regeneration, the city centre has evolved into an open-air showcase for bold architectural experimentation.