undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
28 Inspirational Ways How to Repurpose Old Baby’s Cribs
By Anna,2 days ago
If you are wondering what to do with old cribs once your little ones have outgrown them, you are in the right place. Learning how to repurpose old baby cribs is one of the smartest ways to turn sturdy nursery furniture into practical, eye-catching home decor. Because safety regulations make it illegal to donate or resell older drop-side models, upcycling keeps solid wood out of the landfill while giving you a one-of-a-kind piece. Before you pick up your tools, always test vintage finishes for lead paint and sand down any rough edges to eliminate splinter hazards. We gathered our favorite diy crib repurpose ideas below, whether you want to transform the whole frame or repurpose crib rails for clever home accents.