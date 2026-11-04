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The election is over,
By WKNO,3 days ago
The signs can come down. The commercials can stop. Something we all agree on. Now what? In Memphis, the needs haven't changed. Children still go to bed hungry. They really do. Families still struggle to pay the rent. People are lonely, frightened, and searching for hope. None of that has disappeared. We've spent months talking about what divides us. Maybe it's time to remember what brings us together.