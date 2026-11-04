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30 Wonderful Solutions for Non-Existent Entryway
By Anna,2 days ago
An entryway provides the critical first impression for anyone stepping into your home. If you have a non-existent entryway where your front door opens directly into your living room, you can still fake a foyer with smart layout tricks. Even without a dedicated hallway, you can use the right mix of color, floating furniture arrangements, and functional accessories to carve out a welcoming, clutter-free entrance.