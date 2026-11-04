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World News witness a common deterioration through a wistful ‘Sidestep’
By Michael O'Connor Marotta,2 days ago
It feels like it’s been a hot minute since we had an exciting new band come out of London, but World News are proving worth the wait. The jangly indie foursome dropped debut album In Purgatory a few weeks back on their own Pie & Mash label, and absorbed as a whole feels like the kind of throwback album that exists on another timeline, drawing from soft undercurrents of ’80s and aughts guitar-pop and post-rock. A bit deeper down the tracklist comes “Sidestep,” an April single and album standout that defies modern convention, wandering loosely through detached dream-pop and subtle psych-rock across a wistful six-minute journey that explores the deterioration of a loved one; something we’re especially relating to here in the States. “‘Sidestep’ is about watching someone you care about slowly avoid looking after themselves, drifting through life, wasting days on the wrong things, slipping into habits that only pull them further away from who they could be,” says vocalist and songwriter Alex Evans. “It was written about a close family member, but I started to see how common it really is. At its heart, it’s about that helpless feeling of standing on the outside, seeing it all so clearly, wanting to help, and realizing you can’t make the choice for them.” It’s a remarkable listen, and opens a portal into the larger body of work from one of the more exciting new bands we’ve heard, from any city, in a while.