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Mild today with another cold front arriving late tomorrow
By Cody Gottschalk,2 days ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Yesterday‘s cold front first brought the rain, and now it’s brought back fall temperatures! This morning, we are starting out in the lower the middle 50s thanks to northwesterly winds and clear skies. Expect Lots of sunshine today along with some mild afternoon temperatures with most only warming into the lower to middle 70s. Thursday will trend slightly warmer in the afternoon due to a brief return of southerly winds, but another cold front sweeps through late Thursday into early Friday which will lead to another reinforcing shot of cool fall air. Skies will be dry Friday and temperatures will trend on the cooler side, especially by the evening hours. No weather worries if you’re planning on attending any high school football games Friday evening, though you may want the flannel or light jacket! We will see some additional clouds building in late Friday and into Saturday leading to a mostly cloudy start to the weekend. Rain chances remain very low and only a shower or two appear possible throughout the day Saturday. Cloud cover should diminish Saturday night into early Sunday, which will bring a decent amount of sunshine by Sunday afternoon along with some mild high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Next week will start off just as quiet as this week will end, so get ready for chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons with sunshine for next Monday and Tuesday!