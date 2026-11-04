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How noise and NIMBYism are shaping suburban drone delivery
By Sally French,2 days ago
As commercial drone delivery scales across the U.S. with millions of completed flights, one of the biggest bottlenecks to long-term adoption isn’t just federal policy (though we’re waiting on that final Part 108 rule, too). One of the trickiest challenges for drone delivery companies is community acceptance — and with it assuaging fears not just around privacy but also sound.