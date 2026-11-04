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Leah Macy’s debut well worth the wait
By Lauren Ryan,3 days ago
If college basketball had an equivalent of the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, Notre Dame would have an outstanding early candidate in sophomore forward Leah Macy. In January 2025, during her high school senior season, Macy, who had already shown potential for greatness through her incredible prep and AAU career, suffered a knee injury that would have knocked most athletes off track. It required surgery, and she spent months not even able to run and jump, let alone play basketball.