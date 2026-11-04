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Beware! The Devil’s Wrath
By Bradley Gibson,2 days ago
In occult revenge thriller Beware! The Devil’s Wrath a California couple moves into the small town of Blackwood Falls, raising the suspicions of the provincial locals. Neighbors David (Aaron Martin) and Maggie Ryan (Katie Martin), who are members of a zealous religious group, take welcome cookies to newcomers Richard (Dylan Pierce) and Samantha Guran (Lorelei Linklater). Maggie snoops around the house and finds occult paraphernalia. Richard and Samantha are Satan worshippers who practice their rituals at night. We see a flashback of their occult wedding, but contrary to popular misinformation, they are not evil.