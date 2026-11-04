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Late rain and snow showers Wednesday
By Kevin Bloemberg,2 days ago
Mostly sunny and warmer this weekend. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with showers later today. Highs in the 50s. Temperatures drop quickly as showers arrive with snowlines dropping from 9,000′ to as low as 6,500′ overnight. Multiple inches of snow possible in Teller County, maybe some flakes over the Palmer Divide and in Colorado Springs proper before dry air pushes the rain and snow south.
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