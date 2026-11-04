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High Tech, High Touch: The Human Connection in Caregiving
2 days ago
As caregiving demands grow, technology and human connection must work together to help families navigate increasingly complex systems of care. One in four American adults is a caregiver, and more than 63 million family caregivers provide most of the support that allows older adults and people with disabilities to live in their communities. As the demand for caregiving grows, so does the need for solutions that help caregivers support both the people they care for and themselves.