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Democrats say they’ve won the Pennsylvania House and Senate, handing Shapiro a powerful trifecta
By Stephen CarusoKate Huangpu of Spotlight PA,2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats say they have won control of the Pennsylvania Senate for the first time in more than three decades, giving the party a trifecta and the power to set policy for the state with few limitations. Republicans entered Tuesday’s election with a 27-23 majority in the...
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