undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Caregivers Need to Know About Scams Targeting Older Adults
2 days ago
Scams are now a near-universal experience, and a trusted caregiver can be one of the strongest protections an older adult has. If you’ve been the target of a scam, or you know someone who has, you’re not alone. In today’s digital world, scams are a near-universal experience. A recent survey by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) found that three-quarters of older adults either experienced an online scam or knew someone who had.