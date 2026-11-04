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DWS Schedules Nighttime Hydrant Flow Test in Waimea for Nov. 17
By Chris,2 days ago
The Hawaii County Department of Water Supply will conduct a fire hydrant flow test along Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea late Tuesday night, November 17. The test is scheduled between 10 p.m. and midnight along Highway 190 from ‘Ahuli Circle to Waimea-Kohala Airport Road, and between Kāmala Road and Ala ‘Ōhi‘a Road, including the Luala‘i Subdivision and surrounding side roads. Department officials advise affected customers that tap water may become discolored or turbid for several hours following the test.