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Say Goodnight, New Democrats. It’s the Era of the New New Democrats.
2 days ago
There are about a thousand takeaways from a historic election like this one, the chief one being the thorough, and thoroughly gratifying, repudiation of you-know-who. But I'm going to focus on the one that gets at the heart of a key question for Democrats about what kind of party they're going to be, heading into 2028 and beyond. And the lesson is this: With Tuesday's election results, particularly the Senate victories of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and James Talarico in Texas, the 1990s centrist rules about how you win a Senate race in a purple or red state are dead.
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