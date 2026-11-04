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Interfaith Social Services provides Halloween costumes to hundreds of children in need
2 days ago
Hundreds of children visited Interfaith Social Services earlier this month to pick out Halloween costumes at the organization’s annual costume giveaway on October 17. Interfaith invited the children and families served by their food pantry to browse a costume shop full of brand-new costumes, masks, and accessories, all donated by generous community members.