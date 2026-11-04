undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vienna Recession? Four galleries in Austrian capital shut shop amid a tougher market
By Melanie Gerlis,2 days ago
Vienna’s contemporary art scene seems to be collapsing. Three of its galleries—Layr, Exile and Zeller van Almsick—are either closing or “evolving”, all citing the unsustainability of running increasingly costly businesses in an unpredictable market. Meanwhile Eva Presenhuber, who opened a space in Vienna in 2022, has confirmed she is also leaving the Austrian capital amid a downturn in sales.