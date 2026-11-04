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Comets Probably Didn’t Bring Life’s Ingredients to Earth After All, New Study Reveals
By University of Cambridge,2 days ago
New research suggests Mars may have been better suited than Earth to receive life’s chemical ingredients from comets, although the chances remain surprisingly slim. Comets have long been considered possible sources of the chemical ingredients that helped life emerge on Earth. But new research suggests these icy visitors were extremely unlikely to deliver those molecules in sufficient quantities, challenging a theory that has shaped scientific thinking for nearly a century.
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