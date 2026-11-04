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IRMC ANNOUNCES RESIDENCY EXPANSION
2 days ago
The Indiana Regional Medical Center program has expanded its Rural Family Medicine Residency Program into Punxsutawney. The original residency program launched four years ago, with residents in their first, second and third years receiving training at IRMC and gaining experience across the family medicine field. This year, the program has expanded into Jefferson County with the program hosting three first-year residents at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Their term started in July of this year.