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Gameday 16: Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks
By Todd Little,2 days ago
The Florida Panthers (8-5-2 18P) will finish off a three-game homestand as well as the season-series with the Chicago Blackhawks (4-10-1 9P) tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Florida had its three-game winning streak halted on Monday when they lost 5-3 to former goalie Daniil Tarasov and the Detroit Red Wings. Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett got the goals, but a poor start to the third period cost the coral-clad Cats against their division rival. Garnet Hathaway drew the primary assist on Ekblad’s shorthanded goal, giving him his first point as a Panther and Jacob Markström stopped 24 of 28 shots in his first appearance since October 17. Reinhart has goals in three -straight and is riding a four-game point streak.