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New Balance 983 “Bayberry/Concrete” Introduces Suede to the Futuristic Sneaker
By Collins Badewa,3 days ago
New Balance has expanded its newest lifestyle sneaker lineup with the release of the 983 “Bayberry/Concrete,” a muted colorway that brings the silhouette closer to the brand’s familiar gray sneaker aesthetic. Following the release of more colorful Field Green/Fennel Seed and Shadow Red/Pebble editions, the latest drop provides a more understated alternative while retaining the model’s sculptural construction.