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How to Dry and Style Your Hair Without Causing Unnecessary Damage
By Style Rave,2 days ago
Hair is a fiber, and like any fiber, it weakens under repeated stress from heat, friction, chemical treatments, and rough handling. Small amounts of daily wear add up over time, eventually showing up as dryness, breakage, or dull texture. The good news is that healthier styling doesn’t mean giving up heat tools for good. It’s really about cutting back on unnecessary exposure and sharpening your technique. This article covers practical, low-risk habits for drying and styling hair while keeping breakage, dryness, and frizz to a minimum.