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57 Years Later, This John Wayne Final Quote Still Officially Defines the Western Genre
By Victoria Luxford,3 days ago
John Wayne was a giant of cinema – a Western icon the likes of which had never been seen before or since. You can’t talk about the genre without mentioning his many classic movies such as The Searchers, Rio Bravo, or 1969’s True Grit. As that film's Rooster Cogburn, he was far from the square-jawed hero of his past movies, but his rugged authenticity made it one of his most beloved performances. It also gave us perhaps his best closing line — not because of its profundity, but because it seemed to sum up the tough, eternal icon in one off-the-cuff remark.