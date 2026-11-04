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Quentin Tarantino's First Sequel in 22 Years Officially Adds 2 Huge Names
By Jake Hodges,2 days ago
In 2019, Quentin Tarantino delivered his latest ambitious masterpiece in the form of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which stole the hearts and minds of both critics and audiences across the world. The movie made more than $400 million against a $90 million budget and earned widespread praise from reviewers, leading to eventual success at the Oscars. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the movie won two of its ten nominations, with the most high-profile being a Best Supporting Actor victory for Brad Pitt.