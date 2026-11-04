undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cloudy November skies
By Jordan Brennan,2 days ago
Yesterday brought another round of well-above-average temperatures, with highs climbing into the upper 60s across much of Northeast Wisconsin. That warmth is sticking around this morning, with temperatures starting off in the low 60s. We will hold in the low to mid-60s for much of Wednesday, running nearly 15 degrees above average for early November. Typically, highs this time of year reach the upper 40s.