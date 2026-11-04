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Democrats Punish Haley Stevens For Stepping Out Of Line
2 days ago
(Note: This article was written before any election results were announced.) In an act of political courage, two days before Michigan voters choose their next senator, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens walked into a Detroit church alongside Republican Mike Rogers and then posted a video endorsing him. This was a moment that drove Democrats around the country into fits of hysteria, as Stevens chose not to put her support behind a jihadist Marxist who signed letters on behalf of the Muslim Brotherhood and justified a terrorist attack on a Jewish day school. Democratic leadership and the extremists who have taken over their party are showing every elected official with a D next to their name exactly what happens if they step out of line.