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San Juan Port Authority Proposes New Maritime Emergency Response Measures
By Newsroom, W Journal,2 days ago
The Puerto Rico Ports Authority is proposing new emergency response procedures, including immediate tugboat assistance and faster pilot dispatch, to prevent maritime accidents in San Juan Bay following an Oct. 20 collision involving the vessel Silver Valerie and the barge El Conquistador. Ports Authority Executive Director Norberto Negrón Díaz presented...
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