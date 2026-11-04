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PeopleLinx Drops ‘AI’ From Its Name, Refocuses on Revenue Orchestration
By INSIGHTS,2 days ago
The company continues investing in artificial intelligence while putting targeted outreach, human expertise and client outcomes at the center of its brand. PeopleLinx announced it is removing “AI” from its name, logo and brand positioning, returning to PeopleLinx from PeopleLinx AI. The change underscores the company’s focus on revenue orchestration: coordinating sales strategy, prospect research, outreach and pipeline visibility to help businesses develop meaningful sales opportunities.