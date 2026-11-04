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Puerto Rico Cooperatives Report $12.6 Billion in Assets and 1.16 Million Members
By Newsroom, W Journal,2 days ago
Puerto Rico’s cooperative sector has reached its highest level of financial strength on record, supported by new legislation, the release of previously withheld federal funds and continued growth in assets and membership, government officials announced. The figures were presented during the 43rd Annual Informational Assembly of the Public Corporation...