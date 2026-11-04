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This south London pizzeria serves the best pizza in the UK, according to the National Pizza Awards 2026
By Leonie Cooper,2 days ago
A south London pizzeria – which isn’t even officially open yet – has just been crowned the winner of the National Pizza Awards 2026. Five Feet, which is due to open on November 11 in Bermondsey, was named champion at a live cook-off yesterday (November 3) at Big Penny Social in Walthamstow, beating 15 other pizza restaurants from across the UK.