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AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:29 a.m. EST
2 days ago
Stranded cruise ship Odyssey leaves Cambodia with no passengers. PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.S. cruise ship that suspended its operations in Cambodia has left with only crew aboard, according to Cambodian officials. The MV Odyssey's planned three-year voyage was halted due to rising fuel costs. It had been docked in Sihanoukville when all 203 passengers were forced to disembark. The ship departed Tuesday night with an unclear destination. Nearly 100 passengers remain in Sihanoukville, while others have traveled elsewhere. Media reports suggest a creditor may have taken over the ship's management, possibly sailing it to Singapore. Rising fuel costs have been a significant issue, with the company unable to offset expenses despite efforts.