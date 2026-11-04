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Killer Tomatoes Featurette Takes Organic Intelligence Behind the Scenes
By Mara Quinn,2 days ago
The tomatoes are back, and this time their makers get some camera time. A new exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence, released by Bloody Disgusting, brings cast and crew together to discuss the franchise’s legacy and the business of reviving its vegetable menace. Watch the featurette below.