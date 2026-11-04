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Sense and Sensibility Bonus Clips Preview Its December 4K Release
By Liam Sterling,3 days ago
Four new bonus previews put Elinor and Marianne Dashwood at the center of the home release for Georgia Oakley’s 2026 Sense and Sensibility. The film has been available through digital retail platforms since November 3, while 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD editions arrive in North America on December 15, according to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The digital offer is transactional and requires no subscription.