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Fontes holds Arizona secretary of state office, beats Trump-endorsed Kolodin
By AZFamily Digital News Staff,2 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes has held onto his seat as Arizona secretary of state, fending off a challenge from Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin. The Associated Press called the race overnight Wednesday after Fontes secured a double-digit lead over Kolodin. Fontes, who was first elected to...